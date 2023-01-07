Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news happy insurrection day mccarthy bends knee to trump after jan 6 speaker election
Opinion

Happy Insurrection Day: McCarthy bends knee to Trump after Jan. 6 Speaker election

Chris Graham
Published:
trump mccarthy
(© Michael Candelori – Shutterstock)

Two years to the day after Donald Trump unleashed an angry mob on the Capitol to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Insurrectionist-in-Chief was being blown kisses by the new House Speaker steps away from where the carnage had unfolded.

“I do want to especially thank President Trump. I don’t think you should doubt – anybody should doubt his influence,” said McCarthy, after being elected Speaker on the 15th ballot late Friday.

How appropriate, that it was Jan. 6.

Happy Insurrection Day, indeed.

A fistfight almost broke out at the end of the 14th ballot, as Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who on Thursday had actually nominated and cast the lone vote for Trump to be named Speaker, dramatically voted “present,” sending that 14th bid from McCarthy to be elected to a stunning defeat.

McCarthy, earlier in the day, had confidently predicted that he’d have the votes in the late-night voting, and he confronted Gaetz after the “present” vote, and was visibly disgusted as he walked away.

Alabama Republican Mike Rogers had to be physically restrained from going after Gaetz, who sat smugly as the chaos was erupting around him.

McCarthy allies at first responded by calling for an adjournment until Monday, but changed course after some live in front of the cameras for the world to see horse trading that convinced Gaetz, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Bob Good of Virginia, all members of the “Never Kevin” caucus, to vote “present,” clearing the way for McCarthy’s election.

It was a fitting cap to an emasculating week for McCarthy, who emerges from the embarrassing display as the first eunuch House Speaker in our nation’s history.

The big swinging dick in this analogy is Trump, who McCarthy verbally fellated moments after his election to the Speaker job.

“He really was, I was just talking to him tonight, helping get those final votes, and what he’s really saying, really for the party and the country, is that we have to come together, we have to focus on the economy, we’ve got to focus, make our border secure. We’ve got to do so much work to do, and he was a great influence to make that all happen. So, thank you, President Trump,” McCarthy said.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
, ,

ClineWatch: Only one Republican marked the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary
Chris Graham
cows
,

Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you
Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months.

court square theater
,

Court Square Theater announces musical showcase to benefit educational program
Crystal Graham

Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg presents “Within the Footlights,” a celebration of musical theater songs and stories featuring Managing Director J.P. Gulla.

health care

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
Crystal Graham
mega millions jackpot

Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $1.1 billion
Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick

Watch the battle in the paint: Virginia’s Shedrick vs. Syracuse’s Edwards
Scott Ratcliffe
vdot logo
,

Eastbound lane closure on Route 33 in Harrisonburg is part of bridge project
Rebecca Barnabi