Greene County: Stanardsville woman dead after Kia strikes tree head on

A Stanardsville woman is dead after her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree head on Thursday morning in Greene County.

Teresa Dwyer-Shifflett, 60, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:35 a.m. on Madison Road.

According to State Police, Shifflett was heading northbound in the 400 block of Madison Road in her Kia when she went off the right side of the road and sideswiped two trees before striking a third tree head on.

The crash remains under investigation.