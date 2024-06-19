Get child’s vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins

The Central Shenandoah Health District is urging parents of children to make their back-to-school vaccination appointments before school begins.

Hours have been set for back-to-school vaccines to accommodate those students who must receive immunizations prior to the new school year.

These appointments are available at the Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg health department locations.

Those wishing to receive services at the Lexington-Rockbridge, Highland County and Bath County health departments may visit during regularly scheduled times.

“CSHD is excited to provide additional appointments for back to school required vaccines,” said Marsha Rodeffer, nurse manager at CSHD. “To avoid the traditional rush at the end of summer, we are encouraging everyone with school-aged children to make appointments now for the required vaccines.”

Proof of immunizations are required by the Code of Virginia for all students entering daycare and public or private schools.

The vaccines should be given based on the schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

The required vaccines may also be obtained at your child’s pediatrician’s office or at some pharmacies.

More information can be found about the recommendations for childhood immunizations on the VDH website.