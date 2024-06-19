Countries
Get child's vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins
Health, Local, Schools

Get child’s vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins

Crystal Graham
Published date:
school bus student children backpack
(© ink drop – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is urging parents of children to make their back-to-school vaccination appointments before school begins.

Hours have been set for back-to-school vaccines to accommodate those students who must receive immunizations prior to the new school year.

These appointments are available at the Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg health department locations.

Those wishing to receive services at the Lexington-Rockbridge, Highland County and Bath County health departments may visit during regularly scheduled times.

“CSHD is excited to provide additional appointments for back to school required vaccines,” said Marsha Rodeffer, nurse manager at CSHD. “To avoid the traditional rush at the end of summer, we are encouraging everyone with school-aged children to make appointments now for the required vaccines.”

Proof of immunizations are required by the Code of Virginia for all students entering daycare and public or private schools.

The vaccines should be given based on the schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

The required vaccines may also be obtained at your child’s pediatrician’s office or at some pharmacies.

More information can be found about the recommendations for childhood immunizations on the VDH website.

Contacting local health departments

  • Staunton-Augusta: (540) 332-7830
  • Harrisonburg-Rockingham: (540) 574-5101
  • Waynesboro-Augusta: (540) 949-0137
  • Lexington-Rockbridge: (540) 463-3185
  • Highland County: (540) 468-2270
  • Bath County: (540) 839-7246

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

