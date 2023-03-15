Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news german electronics company to invest 18 million in expanding two virginia facilities
Virginia

German electronics company to invest $18 million in expanding two Virginia facilities

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Zollner Elektronik AG is one of the world’s largest manufacturing service providers for electronic and mechatronic components.

The Germany-based company will invest $18 million to expand in Virginia and grow its American market presence.

Expansion of the company’s manufacturing operation in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County will create 100 jobs.

“Since EIT was founded in 1977, we have had a great deal of support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and local government agencies in helping us grow and prosper. The acquisition by Zollner AG will give us the advantages of a global company while being able to maintain our Virginia presence. Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner,” David Faliskie, President/Chief Executive Officer of EIT-Zollner, said.

Zollner’s expansion in Danville will require an investment of $14 million in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owner Cyber Park to develop custom electronic parts for clients who use proprietary technology, and create 80 jobs. The headquarters facility in Loudoun will be expanded with $4 million and create 20 jobs.

Virginia competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

Zollner, a family-owned company based in Zandt, Germany, was founded in 1965, and employs more than 12,000 in 20 worldwide locations.

A $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund will assist with the Danville project.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

food grocery store
U.S./World

Virginia Congresswoman and 23 colleagues push for protection of SNAP benefits

Rebecca Barnabi
gypsy hill park staunton
Local

Arby Day Foundation recognizes Staunton as a Tree City USA for 27th year

Rebecca Barnabi

The Arbor Day Foundation named the city of Staunton a Tree City USA. This is the 27th year that Staunton has earned the award for making the care and planting of trees a priority.

abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

The right to choose: Legislators introduce federal bill to protect women’s access to abortion

Rebecca Barnabi

The Women’s Health Protection Act will reestablish a nationwide right for women to access abortion services throughout the United States.

liberty
Sports

Liberty tops Villanova, 62-57, to earn program’s first-ever NIT win

Chris Graham
police car
Local

Albemarle County man charged in hit-and-run that injured school employee

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia cruises to chilly 20-5 mid-week win over George Washington

Chris Graham
ben vander plas
Sports

Virginia sure could use Ben Vander Plas against small-ball Furman

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy