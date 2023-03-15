German electronics company to invest $18 million in expanding two Virginia facilities

Zollner Elektronik AG is one of the world’s largest manufacturing service providers for electronic and mechatronic components.

The Germany-based company will invest $18 million to expand in Virginia and grow its American market presence.

Expansion of the company’s manufacturing operation in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County will create 100 jobs.

“Since EIT was founded in 1977, we have had a great deal of support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and local government agencies in helping us grow and prosper. The acquisition by Zollner AG will give us the advantages of a global company while being able to maintain our Virginia presence. Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner,” David Faliskie, President/Chief Executive Officer of EIT-Zollner, said.

Zollner’s expansion in Danville will require an investment of $14 million in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owner Cyber Park to develop custom electronic parts for clients who use proprietary technology, and create 80 jobs. The headquarters facility in Loudoun will be expanded with $4 million and create 20 jobs.

Virginia competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

Zollner, a family-owned company based in Zandt, Germany, was founded in 1965, and employs more than 12,000 in 20 worldwide locations.

A $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund will assist with the Danville project.