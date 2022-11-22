Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news george mason drops paradise jam finale disappointing ending to a disappointing trip
Sports

George Mason drops Paradise Jam finale: ‘Disappointing ending to a disappointing trip’

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason finished up its part of the Paradise Jam with 84-72 to Buffalo on Monday.

The Patriots (2-4) Mason trailed for the majority of the game but was within three multiple times with under 10 minutes to play.

Buffalo (2-4) was able to keep control with good shooting (51.8 percent) and pressure defense (forcing 16 Mason turnovers).

“This was a disappointing ending to a disappointing trip,” George Mason coach Kim English said. “We have to go back to the drawing board. Losing Ronald [Polite III] wasn’t ideal – we thought he was coming along at that position. I’m proud of Devin [Dinkins] for what he did stepping up into the point guard role. I’m proud of the steps Ginika [Ojiako] took down here. But we didn’t get it done as a group, and it starts with our defense. We’ll keep building our habits and building our discipline on our journey to becoming a team that does take care of the ball, gets great shots, contests every shot and limits opponents to one shot.”

Freshman Devin Dinkins played the best game of his young Patriot career, tallying 15 points (5-of-9 FG) to go along with two assists in 28 minutes.

Senior Josh Oduro led the Green & Gold in scoring (17 points) and made 5-of-9 field goal attempts. His partner in the post, graduate Ginika Ojiako, added a season-best 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Patriots return to Fairfax for the start of a four-game homestand. First up is a battle with new Division I foe Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mason defeated the Royals in the 2020 edition of the Paradise Jam in Washington, D.C.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

us politics congress
,

The midterm election: A rude awakening for the Republican Party
Contributors
fire

Albemarle County Fire Rescue adding career staff to boost fire coverage in North Garden
Chris Graham

Albemarle County Fire Rescue is supplementing emergency response with career staff placed along with volunteers at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company.

virginia state capitol

Virginia Democratic leaders push General Assembly to codify abortion access
Chris Graham

The Democrats who represent Virginia in D.C. are leading an effort to get state lawmakers in Richmond to protect abortion access.

reece beekman

Reece Beekman named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after big weekend in Vegas
Chris Graham

Orange County: Woman dead, truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash
Chris Graham
buying online

U.S. shoppers driven to buy based on price, not security of websites
Crystal Graham
police

State police increasing enforcement efforts over Thanksgiving weekend
Crystal Graham