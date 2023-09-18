Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Gem and mineral show returns for 55th year in Fishersville
Culture

Gem and mineral show returns for 55th year in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gem and mineral show
Image courtesy SVGMS

Scott Gregory attended the Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show when he was a child. Now in its 55th year, Gregory helps promote the show throughout the state.

The show will be held this weekend, Friday-Sunday, at Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

The show will include 38 vendors as well as demonstrations of wire wrapping, cabochon making, micro mineralogy and gem faceting, said Gregory.

There will also be a gem sluice and a treasure hunt sand box for children.

The show includes:

  • Exhibits from members illustrating the beauty and fascinating aspects of the rocks and minerals found in the Shenandoah Valley and around the world
  • Minerals, gems and hand-crafted jewelry offered for sale by vendors from the Shenandoah Valley and beyond
  • Activities and educational demonstrations for children, homeschoolers, Scouts and families
  • Door prizes contributed by vendors and members

Hours will be Friday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Augusta Expo is located at 277 Expo Road in Fishersville.

Admission is $5 for adults or $3 for children and seniors. Children ages 12 and under and Scouts in uniform are admitted free. Admission is good for all three days.

Proceeds benefit the Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral Society.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

Culture, Economy, U.S. & World

More than 10K auto workers walk out of three U.S. factories, demand better pay, shorter work week

Rebecca Barnabi
Denny Hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. were the big winners at Bristol

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the night race at Bristol on Saturday, but he wasn't the only big winner. Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace snagged the last two spots in the Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

tow truck recovery
Local, Police

Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries

Crystal Graham

A tow truck driver executing a vehicle repossession was met by gunfire courtesy of the vehicle’s owner on Sunday night.

Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Shutdown showdown: The wealthy won’t be affected, so why not?

Tom H. Hastings
harrisonburg citizen academy
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Application process open for fall Community Police Academy

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Fire Department offering free car seat checks throughout week

Crystal Graham
acorns in forest
Environment, Virginia

Department of Forestry asking Virginians to collect acorns for planting

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy