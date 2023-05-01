Gas prices headed down as calendar flips to May: More downward pressure on the horizon

It’s May 1, there’s a chill in the air, but we’re approaching mid-spring, which means gas prices are coming down.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded has dropped 6.3 cents since last week, to $3.58 per gallon on Monday, according to data from GasBuddy, which compiles numbers from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.

The push downward has come from downward pressure on oil prices, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy,” De Haan said. “With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. “

There should be more downward pressure to come.

“While a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far,” De Haan said.