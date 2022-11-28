Menu
Gas prices continue march down toward, maybe soon below, the $3 a gallon mark

Chris Graham
gas
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices were down 12.4 cents a gallon nationally, and Virginia prices are down to an average of $3.34 a gallon in Virginia on Monday.

Prices at the pump in Virginia are just a dime per gallon higher than they were a year ago at this time, and Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees more room for prices to go down even more.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” De Haan said.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

