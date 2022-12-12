Gas prices continue march below $3 a gallon mark: More decreases to come?

The cheapest gas in Virginia today is $2.29 a gallon, as many stations in the Commonwealth are below the $3 per gallon mark, and the average is at $3.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Average prices are down 13 cents a gallon over the past week in Virginia, and 14.4 cents a gallon nationally, with the national average at $3.21 per gallon.

That’s 11 cents per gallon down from a year ago this week.

Prices had approached, and in some areas surpassed, the $5 per gallon mark this past summer.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The West Coast has seen the biggest decline, nearly $2 a gallon since October.

Fifteen states have average prices of $2.99 or less, “with several more to join this week,” De Haan said.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” De Haan said.

While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, “motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now,” De Haan said.

“There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”