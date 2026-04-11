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Garden Club of Virginia celebrates blue false indigo during Native Plant Month

Crystal Graham
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blue false indigo Baptisia australis
Photo: © Flower_Garden/stock.adobe.com

The long, cold winter is behind us in Virginia, and the Garden Club of Virginia is celebrating blue false indigo or blue wild indigo as the 2025-26 most valuable native plant.

April is recognized as Native Plant Month and the Baptisia australis is the inaugural choice for the designation, which will be selected each year.

The author here planted two of these native plants last year after a friend posted her images on social media. Both are doing well as they break ground this spring.



The blue false indigo was chosen in part because it is an excellent pollinator plant, providing nectar and pollen for bats, bees, hummingbirds, moths and butterflies. It serves as the host plant for the larvae of the wild indigo duskywing, orange sulfur, clouded sulphur, frosted elfin, eastern tailed blue and hoary edge butterflies.

The blue lupine-like flowers bloom starting in late April and lasting through June.

ICYMI

The Garden Club of Virginia, established in 1920, is a nonprofit organization focused on conserving natural resources, preserving Virginia’s historic public gardens and cultivating the knowledge and love of gardening.

GCV has 48 independent garden clubs with 3,400 members throughout Virginia offering educational programming in conservation, floral design, horticulture, photography and more for its members and the general public.

While the Baptisia australis is not included in the sale, Throwing Shade VA offers discounts on native trees and shrubs at participating nursery locations throughout the state. There are more than 125 species eligible for the program.

Affiliate disclosure: Some articles and advertisements may include sponsored links which may earn us a fee or commission.





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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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