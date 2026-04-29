Shenandoah National Park will be all about the wildflowers during the park’s 40th annual Wildflower Weekend, which is this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.

This year’s program features a botanical art and journaling workshop, spring-themed trivia sessions and chances to explore trails throughout the park.

Guided hikes include Brown Mountain Trail, Lewis Mountain Trail, Snead Farm Loop, Fox Hollow Trail, Millers Head Trail as well as sections of the Appalachian Trail.

Additional walks highlight spring birds and amphibians.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed.

There is an entrance fee to the park (good for seven days).

Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs.

The complete program schedule is posted on the park’s website.