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Shenandoah National Park to mark 40th annual Wildflower Weekend

Chris Graham
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Shenandoah National Park
Photo: © Vladimir Grablev/stock.adobe.com

Shenandoah National Park will be all about the wildflowers during the park’s 40th annual Wildflower Weekend, which is this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.

This year’s program features a botanical art and journaling workshop, spring-themed trivia sessions and chances to explore trails throughout the park.

Guided hikes include Brown Mountain Trail, Lewis Mountain Trail, Snead Farm Loop, Fox Hollow Trail, Millers Head Trail as well as sections of the Appalachian Trail.

Additional walks highlight spring birds and amphibians.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed.

There is an entrance fee to the park (good for seven days).

Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs.

The complete program schedule is posted on the park’s website.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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