Game Notes: VMI hosts The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South

The VMI Football will close out its 2022 season against a familiar foe, hosting The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South as the two sides battle for the Silver Shako.

The game will kick off at noon from Alumni Field.

The two sides have faced off 47 times since 1920, with the Silver Shako Trophy being introduced in 1976.

After the game, leadership from both schools will remain on the field after the game for the presentation of the Trophy to the winning team.

“To me this is why you coach and play college football, for rivalries like this,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “This is our biggest game of the year, and it’s awesome to play it at the end of the year.”

VMI (1-9, 0-7 SoCon)

The Citadel (3-7, 2-5 SoCon)