Foxfield Racing will donate more than $50,000 to Camp Holiday Trails after a successful spring event on April 26.

Since 2020, Foxfield has donated more than $388,000 to partners including Camp Holiday Trails and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Camp Holiday Trails will receive $50,461 from the spring races to help provide camp experiences to children ages 7 to 17 with medical needs from Virginia and surrounding states.

Foxfield Races has given back to the local community from the earliest days.

Foxfield is committed to not only monetarily supporting its philanthropic partners after race day but actively engaging in their programs and work throughout the year.

Fall races will take place on Sunday, Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m.

