Four Shenandoah Valley residents are being honored for their public service work in regional government and nonprofit organizations.

A team of James Madison University researchers, who demonstrated the importance of campus-community collaboration around evidence-based research for generating positive impact, were also recognized by a public service awards program at JMU.

The program is sponsored by the JMUMaster of Public Administration program and the Madison Center for Community Development.

Since 2009, JMU has recognized more than 45 examples of excellent public service across the Shenandoah Valley as part of the national Public Service Recognition Week.

Honorees are nominated and selected by their peers and colleagues and are recognized at an annual reception held at JMU. The 2025 honorees were announced today

2025 honorees

Career Achievement in Public Service Award: Bonnie Riedesel

Bonnie Riedesel is the retired executive director of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission. Riedesel was recognized for a career of building and supporting regional collaborations to produce successful programs such as Fields of Gold, the BRITE Bus and a flood mitigation program for the region.

This award recognizes an individual with 20-plus years employed by a government or nonprofit organization who has advanced the public interest by actively engaging with the community, strengthening social equity, demonstrating personal integrity, promoting ethical standards of public service and advancing professional excellence in his/her career serving the Shenandoah Valley. The recipient may be either retired or active in the workforce.

Excellence in Public Service Professional Award: Chris Rinker

Chris Rinker is the Chief of Police for the Town of New Market. Rinker was honored for his efforts to address the stigma and challenges regarding mental health in policing, including among crime victims, the general public and law enforcement personnel.

This award recognizes a public service project or programming excellence performed by an employee at a government or nonprofit organization in the Shenandoah Valley. This example should demonstrate high public impact that elevates community social equity, the application of skilled professional expertise and the utilization of a strong public service ethic.

The John B. Noftsinger Alumni Award for Public Service Excellence: Russell Leary

Russell Leary is the co-CEO of On the Road Collaborative. Leary demonstrated entrepreneurial public service leadership by innovating funding and operational strategies for pre- and after-school youth development programming while mentoring youth and staff toward a brighter, healthier future.

This award recognizes a JMU alumnus/an employee in a public service role who shares the same ideals of public and community service. The recipient is dedicated to servant leadership, collaborates across organizations and sectors, demonstrates entrepreneurship and forward thinking, and mentors and supports others in pursuit of public service excellence.

Public Service Student Leadership Award: Mason Hoey

Mason Hoey worked as the legislative affairs chair in the JMU Student Government Association and facilitated the largest same-day voter registration on a Virginia college campus while mentoring peers to advocate for JMU interests to the Virginia General Assembly.

This award recognizes a member of a Shenandoah Valley college or university undergraduate or graduate student body who has demonstrated meaningful commitment to serving the public interest by advancing the public good through the creation of opportunities for campus and community to participate in civic and community life while developing the public service leadership capacity of their peers.

Madison Excellence in Community-Based Research Award: JMU School of Nursing

The JMU School of Nursing UPCARE research team was recognized including:

Erika Metzler Sawin , professor

, professor Christina Lam , associate professor

, associate professor Tina Switzer , assistant professor

, assistant professor Jamie Robinson, associate director for undergraduate programs, associate professor

The team advanced nursing education and practice in underserved communities by implementing registered nurse roles in the Valley Health system, bridging healthcare gaps and improving patient outcomes in rural areas.

This award recognizes JMU faculty or researchers that engage in high-quality, applied research to address local problems. Awardees exhibit a commitment to stakeholder engagement and collaborative partnerships and advance evidence-based programming, policies or practices that meaningfully impact the community.