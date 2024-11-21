Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Four Charlottesville men, ranging in ages from 47 to 68, were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Old Brook Road in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which includes the Albemarle County Police Department, seized schedule 11 narcotics in the search.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with this search warrant:

Murray L. Hill , 68, of Charlottesville possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (§18.2-308.2) possession of a controlled substance (§18.2-250) possessing a firearm while in possession of schedule II narcotics (§18.2-308.4)

, 68, of Charlottesville Garnett O. Jones , 56, of Charlottesville possession of cocaine (§18.2-250)

, 56, of Charlottesville Antonio R. Lee , 54, of Charlottesville possession of cocaine (§18.2-250) possession of ammunition by a felon (§18.2-308.2)

, 54, of Charlottesville Quinton A. Ragland , 47, of Charlottesville possession with intent to distribute (§18.2-248)

, 47, of Charlottesville

In addition to the four drug-related arrests, two women were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Lisa M. Serrano, 38, and Kimberly E. Serrano, 46, both of Barboursville, were taken into custody for shoplifting charges in Charlottesville.

Hill, Lee and Ragland are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Jones was released on an unsecured bond.

In addition to the Albemarle County Police Department, the 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the Charlottesville Police Department, UVA Police Department, Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

