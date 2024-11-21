Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Albemarle County handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
(© ctpaep
– stock.adobe.com)

Four Charlottesville men, ranging in ages from 47 to 68, were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Old Brook Road in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which includes the Albemarle County Police Department, seized schedule 11 narcotics in the search.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with this search warrant:

  • Murray L. Hill, 68, of Charlottesville
    • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (§18.2-308.2)
    • possession of a controlled substance (§18.2-250)
    • possessing a firearm while in possession of schedule II narcotics (§18.2-308.4)
  • Garnett O. Jones, 56, of Charlottesville
    • possession of cocaine (§18.2-250)
  • Antonio R. Lee, 54, of Charlottesville
    • possession of cocaine (§18.2-250)
    • possession of ammunition by a felon (§18.2-308.2)
  • Quinton A. Ragland, 47, of Charlottesville
    • possession with intent to distribute (§18.2-248)

In addition to the four drug-related arrests, two women were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Lisa M. Serrano, 38, and Kimberly E. Serrano, 46, both of Barboursville, were taken into custody for shoplifting charges in Charlottesville.

Hill, Lee and Ragland are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Jones was released on an unsecured bond.

In addition to the Albemarle County Police Department, the 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the Charlottesville Police Department, UVA Police Department, Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

ty jerome uva basketball
Basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome has career-high 29 points in Cavs’ win

Chris Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive and Staunton will participate in Artists Sunday® on the Sunday after Thanksgiving to spotlight artists, creators and performers.

lgbtq
Virginia News

Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

Crystal Graham

An assessment of LGBTQ+ equality found that among the 11 cities evaluated in Virginia, nine received a perfect score.

podcast
Sports News

Podcast: UVA Football preps for SMU, hoops face challenges in the Bahamas

Chris Graham
Local News

Augusta County: Amazon donates 9,000 unsellable items to area community organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
matt gaetz
U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Virginia News

Carroll County: Cleveland man, woman dead after Mercedes Benz crashes on I-77

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status