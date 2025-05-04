Home Former O’s starter Trevor Rogers goes three innings in rehab start in Norfolk win
Baseball

Former O’s starter Trevor Rogers goes three innings in rehab start in Norfolk win

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
baltimore orioles
Photo: © Alexey Novikov/stock.adobe.com

Trevor Rogers, the guy with a 2-9 record in Miami last year that the Baltimore Orioles acquired in a trade-deadline deal for top prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, made his third rehab start of the 2025 season in a 9-3 Norfolk Tides win in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Rogers trade is one of the more head-scratching deadline deals you will see.

As I mentioned, the guy was 2-9 at the trade deadline, and his deeper numbers were, 4.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 7.3 Ks/9IP.

He’d only pitched in four games in 2023 because of a biceps strain, and his 2022 had him go 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.

This is the guy that Mike Elias, who doesn’t like to trade prospects, pulled the trigger on at the deadline on July 30.

Rogers, in Baltimore, was 0-2 in four starts with a 7.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP before being sent to the minor leagues on Aug. 22.

Rogers has been on the injured list since January after suffering a partial dislocation of his right knee.

In Sunday’s win, in his second start with Triple-A Norfolk, Rogers allowed three runs on four hits in three innings and 61 pitches of work.

Norby had seven homers, a .247 batting average and .760 OPS in 162 plate appearances for Miami last summer.

This season, the 25-year-old is struggling after starting the 2025 regular season on the IL, with one homer, a .220 batting average and .604 OPS in 53 plate appearances.

Stowers is raking this spring, with six homers, a .324 batting average and .944 OPS in 120 plate appearances for the Marlins.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

prison jail
Virginia

Petersburg FCI inmate convicted of child sexual abuse material in cell

Crystal Graham
Bridgewater College commencement graduation 2025
Education, Local

Commencement speaker: Opportunity in ‘times of dissonance and disruption’

Crystal Graham

Bridgewater College’s commencement speaker reinforced that there is always opportunity even in “times of dissonance and disruption.”

waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro: Detour in place this week on Hopeman Parkway, West Main Street

Crystal Graham

A detour will be set up in Waynesboro on Hopeman Parkway this week due to utility work being conducted by a private contractor.

road with double yellow line, no passing
Government, Local

VDOT: Road construction, maintenance in Augusta, Rockingham, Rockbridge

Chris Graham
toni storm aew
Wrestling

AEW champ Toni Storm goes full LGBTQ+: ‘I am here, and I am queer’

Chris Graham
uva gretchen walsh
Sports

UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Chris Graham
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Carolina
Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Pennsylvania

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status