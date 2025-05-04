Trevor Rogers, the guy with a 2-9 record in Miami last year that the Baltimore Orioles acquired in a trade-deadline deal for top prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, made his third rehab start of the 2025 season in a 9-3 Norfolk Tides win in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Rogers trade is one of the more head-scratching deadline deals you will see.

As I mentioned, the guy was 2-9 at the trade deadline, and his deeper numbers were, 4.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 7.3 Ks/9IP.

He’d only pitched in four games in 2023 because of a biceps strain, and his 2022 had him go 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.

This is the guy that Mike Elias, who doesn’t like to trade prospects, pulled the trigger on at the deadline on July 30.

Rogers, in Baltimore, was 0-2 in four starts with a 7.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP before being sent to the minor leagues on Aug. 22.

Rogers has been on the injured list since January after suffering a partial dislocation of his right knee.

In Sunday’s win, in his second start with Triple-A Norfolk, Rogers allowed three runs on four hits in three innings and 61 pitches of work.

Norby had seven homers, a .247 batting average and .760 OPS in 162 plate appearances for Miami last summer.

This season, the 25-year-old is struggling after starting the 2025 regular season on the IL, with one homer, a .220 batting average and .604 OPS in 53 plate appearances.

Stowers is raking this spring, with six homers, a .324 batting average and .944 OPS in 120 plate appearances for the Marlins.