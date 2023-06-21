Countries
newsformer corrections employee charged with sending drugs contraband to inmate
Virginia

Former corrections employee charged with sending drugs, contraband to inmate

Crystal Graham
Published date:
jail handcuffs
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

A former employee with the Virginia Department of Corrections has been arrested and is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly sending a package containing drugs and contraband to an inmate.

In March, the VADOC drug task force initiated an investigation after receiving intelligence that a former corrections officer had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate during their tenure with the department.

After the discovery, investigators monitored phone calls between the former employee and inmate in April and May.

In May, security staff received a package from the former employee intended for the inmate. A narcotics K-9 was alerted to the package. Inside, staff members found several bags containing contraband including green plant-like material, blue pills and brown plant-like material. A cell phone charging cord was also included in the package.

“Across the United States, prisons and jails are fighting the flow of drugs into secure facilities,” said Terrance C. Cole, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “It is crucial that corrections staff members remain vigilant to keep these centers safe.”

With the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the former employee was arrested. The former corrections officer’s name has not been released. It is unclear why the employee no longer works for the Department of Corrections facility.

“Every day, Virginia Department of Corrections staff members are taking thorough and crucial steps to ensure our facilities are drug and contraband free,” said Harold W. Clarke, Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “These steps help provide effective incarceration and supervision for inmates and supervisees, which helps people to be safe.

VADOC operating procedures strictly govern against fraternization and sexual misconduct with inmates, with sanctions up to and including termination and potential criminal charges.

“Our Drug Task Force and security staff members are constantly learning and adapting to fight against the attempted delivery of drugs and other contraband into our facilities,” said A. David Robinson, VADOC’s Chief of Corrections Operations. “We are committed to creating long-lasting public safety here in the Commonwealth.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

