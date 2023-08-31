‘Forgotten Soldiers’: Retired Army Colonel to share research of local Black WWI soldiers

Retired Army Col. Melissa Patrick will speak at the R.R. Smith Center in downtown Staunton on Monday, September 18 about Black soldiers who served in World War I.

The evening is hosted by the Augusta County Historical Society and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

At 7 p.m., Patrick will discuss the lives and contributions of local Black soldiers who served in the first great war. She has spent many years conducting military history research with a focus on military service by women and Black Americans.

The R.R. Smith Center is at 20 S New St., Staunton, and the evening will also be available virtually via Zoom. The cost is pay-what-you-will with proceeds benefitting the Augusta County Historical Society and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum.

Registration is available online, where donations will also be accepted.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. The Museum is at 20 N. Coalter Street, Staunton.

Founded in 1964, the Augusta County Historical Society’s mission is to study, collect, preserve, publish, educate about and promote the history of Augusta County and its communities.