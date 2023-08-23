Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Forest Service proposes recreation fee increase at sites including Crabtree Falls, Sherando Lake
Environment, Virginia

Forest Service proposes recreation fee increase at sites including Crabtree Falls, Sherando Lake

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waterfall bridge at crabtree falls
(© Jeffery Edwards – stock.adobe.com)

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are seeking public comment on proposed fee increases at multiple recreation sites including Crabtree Falls and Sherando Lake.

If the fee proposals are approved, the increase would go into effect as early as spring 2025.

As part of this effort, the forest is proposing some changes to the forest recreation pass including adding additional locations and increasing the annual cost from $30 to $50.

The Forest Service proposes to increase the following fees:

  • Crabtree Falls Observation Site – from $3 to $5 per day
  • North Creek Cabin – new site, $100 per night
  • Oronoco Campground – new fee, $14 per site
  • Sherando Lake – from $7 to $10 per electric hookups

The fee increases would bring recreation site fees into better alignment across forest locations and with prices of other nearby private and public recreation facilities.

Revenues from increased fees would help improve and maintain Forest Service recreation sites for years to come.

The national forest will continue to offer numerous free outdoor recreation opportunities such as dispersed camping, interpretive sites, observation towers, a number of developed, stocked fishing lakes, river and creek access for canoeing and kayaking, forest roads for scenic driving, numerous trailhead accesses for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, birding, wildlife photography and more.

“We recognize how important these sites are to visitors and our local communities. These fee changes will help us keep the care and maintenance of these sites sustainable and improve the visitor experience across the forest,” said Glenwood-Pedlar District Ranger Lauren Stull.

This proposal will be presented before a citizen’s advisory committee which helps ensure the Forest Service addresses public issues and concerns about recreation fees.

A decision has not been made on this proposal.

The public comment period will be open until Oct. 31, 2023.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Public Art Forward mural Harrisonburg artist Laura Thompson
Events, Local

Harrisonburg: Public Art Forward mural to hold dedication ceremony on Aug. 30

Crystal Graham
Sports

Tony Elliott doesn’t need to respond to UT AD Danny White: We all know what’s up

Chris Graham

The ball would seem to be back in Tony Elliott’s court after Tennessee AD Danny White threw a nasty verbal smackdown at Elliott over whether or not White offered Elliott the UT football job in 2021.

Health, Local

Augusta Health partners with financial healthcare system Breez Health

Rebecca Barnabi

Financial assistance for income-eligible patients at Augusta Health is now streamlined thanks to a partnership with Breez Health.

waynesboro
Local

Seven projects in Waynesboro receive grant funding to support marketing efforts

Crystal Graham
traffic stop showing man with hands over face
Local, Police

Drivers with special needs have new tool during a traffic stop: A blue envelope

Crystal Graham
fourth of july cookout
Virginia

Day drinking? ABC reports sales revenue up $54 million for spirits, wines, mixers

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Traffic alert: Lane, exit closures at interstate junction near Warren-Frederick county line

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy