International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Waynesboro on April 22

The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Waynesboro on April 22 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening, at the Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 East Main St., will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the conservation organization Trout Unlimited.

Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival or IF4 is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event founded in 2011. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Event attendees may win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 Grand Prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.

Tickets will be available at the South River Fly Shop, 323 W. Main St., and the venue on the day of the showing.

General admission tickets are $15 or $40 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.

For information about this screening along with advance tickets, contact [email protected].

For information about the film festival, contact [email protected].