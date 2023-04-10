Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsfly fishing film festival returns to waynesboro april 22
Culture

International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Waynesboro on April 22

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fly fishing cape charles virginia film
Submitted

The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Waynesboro on April 22 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening, at the Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 East Main St., will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the conservation organization Trout Unlimited.

Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival or IF4 is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event founded in 2011. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Event attendees may win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 Grand Prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.

Tickets will be available at the South River Fly Shop, 323 W. Main St., and the venue on the day of the showing.

General admission tickets are $15 or $40 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.

For information about this screening along with advance tickets, contact [email protected].

For information about the film festival, contact [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 WARM concludes Cold Weather Shelter season for homeless in Waynesboro
2 Nothing on Jim Wood, Buttigieg slur on Waynesboro City Council agenda for April 10 meeting
3 Virginia state trooper, two others, injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
4 Two teens sought in armed carjacking of Lyft driver in Albemarle County
5 Mailbag: Deranged Trumpers, fake Christians weigh in on UVA-Tennessee football game story

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Chris Graham
nashville tennessee
U.S./World

Gun safety groups call on Corporate America to cease donations to Tennessee Republicans

Chris Graham

A coalition of gun safety groups are calling on Corporate America to cease donations to the political campaigns of Tennessee state lawmakers who voted last week to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for demanding that the General Assembly take action to prevent gun deaths.

lacrosse
Sports

St. Anne’s-Belfield School set to honor long-time lacrosse coach Bo Perriello

Chris Graham

St. Anne's-Belfield School will honor long-time boys lacrosse coach Bo Perriello before the Saints’ game on Friday at 5 p.m.

joanie willett virginia tech
U.S./World

Scholar studies Virginia Main Street success to revitalize town centers in England

Crystal Graham
distracted driving
Virginia

Drive Smarter: Virginia roadways see increase in distracted-driving crashes

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday night shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Details for Virginia football’s annual Blue-White spring football game

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy