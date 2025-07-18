Florida: Ringling College of Art and Design embraces AI in creativity

Sarasota, Florida’s Ringling College of Art and Design is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) in its curriculum to prepare creatives for the workforce.

Ongoing research and collaboration have allowed Ringling to set a precedent for AI instruction with an acknowledgment of AI’s potential value as a creative partner. However, the college is keeping core art and design skills central to curriculum for students.

Faculty across various disciplines are integrating AI into instruction while continuing to foster a commitment to human creativity and connection.

“At Ringling College of Art and Design, we advocate for artists and designers to reckon with artificial intelligence on their own terms. For some, that means using the tools responsibly. Many object to using AI at all. For others, that means forging an AI-free path that is informed and effective. Our goal is to educate artists and designers through various avenues to help them make thoughtful decisions and advance in their professional careers,” Rick Dakan, AI coordinator and professor of creative writing at Ringling College, said.

Dakan co-authored “AI Fluency: Framework and Foundation,” an online course that teaches students how to safely and ethically interact with AI systems. The methodology emphasizes a collaborative human-AI approach and is practiced at Ringling College and higher education institutions in Ireland. Developed in partnership with Anthropic and Joseph Feller, professor of information systems and digital transformation at University College Cork, Ireland, the course centers on four key principles: thoughtful delegation of tasks between human and AI; precise description for effective AI output; critical discernment in evaluating AI’s processes and results; and diligent, responsible use of AI.

Ringling College incorporates each concept into its AI offerings, which include an undergraduate AI certificate program, an extensive library of AI resources for both faculty and students, an annual AI symposium and other opportunities. Ringling College’s AI undergraduate certificate program, the first of its kind at an art and design institution, launched in 2024 and provides students across all majors with a fundamental understanding of AI technologies, their application in creative contexts and their societal implications. Students learn how to use AI tools, explore the benefits and risks of AI in creative fields and integrate AI responsibly and ethically into their work. In the past two academic years, hundreds of the college’s more than 1,600 students have signed up for the new courses.

In fall 2025, Ringling will launch “Fundamentals for AI Creatives,” an eight-week online course designed for the public. The course is especially designed for creatives who may not have had the opportunity to learn the skills during their undergraduate studies but need to be proficient in AI to advance their careers.

Ringling College will host its second annual AI symposium, “AI and Creative Innovation: Advocating for Artists and Designers,” October 10 and 11, 2025 and bring together artists and industry professionals to explore the intersection of AI, ethics and creative innovation. Featured presenters will include Dr. Moiya McTier, a scientist and senior advisor to the Human Artistry Campaign; Kurt Paulsen, an artist and professor with more than 20 years of experience in higher education, motion graphics and visual communication; Amelia Winger-Bearskin, associate professor of AI and the arts at the University of Florida; and concept artist and illustrator Peter Mohrbacher. Attendees will also hear from Ringling College alum Catherine Hicks, who worked with Pixar for 15 years before beginning her current role as head of animation innovation at Cartwheel, an AI animation firm. Learn more and register for the symposium online.

“Ringling College of Art and Design isn’t just preparing for the future of AI; we’re actively defining it. Through our comprehensive offerings, from certificate programs to learning opportunities for those not pursuing a degree, Ringling College is forging the path for how AI can ethically and innovatively elevate human creativity, ensuring our students and the wider creative community are pioneers in this rapidly changing era of artistic expression and design,” Ringling College President Dr. Larry R. Thompson said.

Founded in 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design cultivates the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 11 disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two.