FlixBus launches first daily University of Virginia campus stop 

FlixBus is expanding its reach in the Charlottesville community, adding a dedicated stop at the University of Virginia. Following their April launch at Charlottesville Union Station, the bus line will stop on the corner of University Avenue at Newcomb Lane seven days per week.

The bus line provides a direct route to New York City with one trip in each direction daily from Charlottesville to NYC.

The pickup in NYC is Midtown at 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

Tickets start at $23.99. Optional carbon offset credits are available during booking. The optional cost of traveling green is 1-3 percent of the ticket price.

NYC-bound trips will depart UVA at 11:35 a.m. before making a stop at Charlottesville Union Station at 11:45 a.m. before continuing to Richmond, DC Union Station and arriving in New York City by 8:20 p.m.

Charlottesville-bound trips will depart NYC Midtown at 8:30 a.m. daily with stops at DC Union Station and Richmond before arriving in Charlottesville by approximately 5 p.m.

In conjunction with its partner brand Greyhound, customers can now book travel with FlixBus and Greyhound on either brands’ websites and apps.

For more information, visit FlixBus.com