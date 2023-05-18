Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsflixbus launches first daily university of virginia campus stop
Local

FlixBus launches first daily University of Virginia campus stop 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
flixbus charlottesville NYC
Submitted photo

FlixBus is expanding its reach in the Charlottesville community, adding a dedicated stop at the University of Virginia. Following their April launch at Charlottesville Union Station, the bus line will stop on the corner of University Avenue at Newcomb Lane seven days per week.

The bus line provides a direct route to New York City with one trip in each direction daily from Charlottesville to NYC.

The pickup in NYC is Midtown at 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

Tickets start at $23.99. Optional carbon offset credits are available during booking. The optional cost of traveling green is 1-3 percent of the ticket price.

NYC-bound trips will depart UVA at 11:35 a.m. before making a stop at Charlottesville Union Station at 11:45 a.m. before continuing to Richmond, DC Union Station and arriving in New York City by 8:20 p.m.

Charlottesville-bound trips will depart NYC Midtown at 8:30 a.m. daily with stops at DC Union Station and Richmond before arriving in Charlottesville by approximately 5 p.m.

In conjunction with its partner brand Greyhound, customers can now book travel with FlixBus and Greyhound on either brands’ websites and apps.

For more information, visit FlixBus.com

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Exclusive: Amazon VP explains rationale behind facility closings, openings in Virginia
2 Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
3 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
4 Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database
5 Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Latest News

tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA coach Tony Bennett offers four-star Class of 2024 guard from Los Angeles

Scott Ratcliffe

Talented California guard Trent Perry has received an offer from Tony Bennett and Co. at Virginia.

Visit Harrisonburg
U.S./World

Hope Loves Company founder to bike to Virginia to raise funding for ALS services

Rebecca Barnabi

Hope Loves Company (HLC) celebrates 10 years as a nonprofit in 2023 serving children and teens affected by ALS across the country.

U.S./World

Warner reintroduces legislation to provide benefits for America’s independent workers

Rebecca Barnabi
bee hives
Virginia

How sweet it is: Virginia ranks Top 10 among U.S. states in beekeeping

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database

Crystal Graham
Local

Wenonah Elementary School Field Day brings together fun and community

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy