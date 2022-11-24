Five tips for navigating gaslighters at your family holiday gathering

By being prepared, you can still have a delightful holiday, even when your difficult uncle who always puts you down, challenges your memories, and is always comparing you to others starts to get a little too pushy.

According to author and transformation coach with more than 20 years of experience, Christina E. Foxwell, the gaslighter’s power is taken away when you remember your own strength.

“You might be struggling and not trusting your own judgement, you are afraid to speak up,” said Foxwell. “You feel like there is something wrong with you, you are always saying ‘sorry,’ you feel psychologically powerless. Well, we can help you through this holiday.”

Five tips for navigating a gaslighter at your family gathering – and how to stop it:

Go prepared Set boundaries Step away Focus on the truth Take time to journal

Foxwell is the founder of Ignite Purpose where, over the past decade, she has supported leaders in their navigation of their teams and helped people find their purpose and flow.

She is the author of four books. Her latest book, The Glass Angel, is a powerful look into transformation change and perseverance.