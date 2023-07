The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old woman and her two children.

Maryam Darab, 7-year-old Mia Amer, and 3-year-old Malik Amer were last seen on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. leaving the 7900 Blk Tysons One Place in Mclean.

They are possibly in a black SUV together.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.