Everytown for Gun Safety partners with Norfolk delegate to support gun safety laws

The Everytown for Gun Safety action fund announced today it is contributing $50,000 to a Norfolk House of Delegates member to support a new TV and digital ad that highlights commonsense gun safety laws.

Nadarius Clark’s (D-Norfolk) campaign ad highlights support of law enforcement, background checks on all gun sales and an assault weapons ban. He also advocates for keeping guns away from domestic abusers and dangerous people.

“The stakes in this race couldn’t be more urgent: Nadarius Clark will fight to protect Virginia’s recent gun safety wins, while MAGA Republican Mike Dillender will continue to push a ‘guns everywhere’ agenda that puts communities and law enforcement at risk,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Everytown is going all-out to help Virginians elect leaders who will work to protect the Commonwealth’s communities and schools from gun violence.”

Clark said he will fight for real public safety in Virginia.

“Guns are now the leading cause of death among children and teens, killing more young Americans than vehicle crashes, drug overdoses, and cancer combined,” said Clark, candidate in HD-84. “And now, after MAGA Republicans defunded gun violence prevention in our Commonwealth last year by 60 percent, we have an obligation to fight for real public safety in Virginia. As delegate, I will prioritize the gun violence prevention initiatives our communities desperately need to protect our families, schools, and law enforcement.”

Everytown for Gun Safety has invested millions of dollars in Virginia in recent years – outspending the NRA by 4:1. In 2019, the House of Delegates and Senate both flipped to gun-sense majorities for the first time in nearly 25 years.

