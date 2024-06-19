The candidate that a NoVa Democrat dweeb on the payroll of a rival tried to tar over a stupid generated flag controversy handily won the congressional nomination in the Seventh District primary on Tuesday.

Eugene Vindman, the Ukraine native and retired U.S. Army colonel and behind-the-scenes advisor to his twin brother, Alexander Vindman, who was the guy who reported that Donald Trump’s “perfect call” putting pressure on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was actually an effort by Trump to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt that Trump could use on Joe Biden, is at just under 50 percent in the crowded seven-way race for the nomination in the Seventh District.

“I will work tirelessly to hold this seat and ensure we can take back the House and continue to preserve this fragile experiment that is our democracy,” Eugene Vindman said in a statement released by his campaign Tuesday night.

Vindman will be the nominee on the Democratic side vying to succeed Abigail Spanberger, who has held the seat since 2019, and announced earlier this year that she was launching a campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for governor in the 2025 cycle.

The Seventh District is anything but a safe Democratic seat. Spanberger, in 2018, upset MAGA Republican Dave Brat, who four years earlier had taken the seat, in a shocker, from House Minority Leader Eric Cantor.

Spanberger won her 2020 re-election by a less-than-two-point margin, and withstood a well-funded challenge from far-right Republican Yesli Vega in a 4.5-point win in the 2022 cycle.

“There is hard work ahead – including protecting our fundamental rights and defending our democracy from ongoing attacks. That’s why I’ll be hitting the campaign trail with Eugene from now until Election Day to make clear the stakes of this election for our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country,” Spanberger said in a statement released by her gubernatorial campaign.

This is all to the consternation of far-left blogger and political consultant Ben Tribbett, the dweeb who tried to make a big issue of a photo of Vindman with a state flag in April.

Tribbett’s Pocket Aces Political Consulting LLC business, according to the Federal Election Commission, was on the payroll of State Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who finished a distant, distant second in Tuesday’s voting in the Seventh District, with just over 15 percent of the vote at this writing.

Guzman, for her part in this, issued a statement via Twitter congratulating Vindman on his primary win, writing that “(t)he people of this district deserve a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, and I look forward to working with Eugene to ensure Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November.”

Guzman wants to have a future in Democratic Party politics in Virginia.

Somehow the Ben Tribbetts of the world who try to run off a candidate who literally was part of the effort to make issue with Trump’s treasonous actions in Ukraine still make money at this with no repercussions.