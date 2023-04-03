Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsendeavor group set to purchase wwe merge wrestling company with ufc
Sports

Endeavor Group set to purchase WWE, merge wrestling company with UFC

Chris Graham
Published date:
wwe
(© rafapress – shutterstock.com)

Vince McMahon got his asking price, retains – even expands – his power over WWE, both the business and creative, and the best news for the product: he didn’t have to sell to the Saudis.

The deal, announced Monday, will combine WWF and UFC into a single company owned by Endeavor Group, which already owned and operated UFC.

The transaction combining the two comes with a valuation of $21.4 billion.

Vince McMahon, 77, will serve as the executive chairman of the 11-member board of directors of the new company, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange as TKO.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, will serve as CEO of TKO.

Dana White will continue to serve as president of UFC, and Nick Khan will continue to serve as president of WWE.

“The new company will be well-positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content, and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands,” said McMahon, a 1964 alumnus of Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, who purchased WWE from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982 for $1 million.

The sale price in Monday’s transaction: $9.3 billion.

McMahon told CNBC that he was willing to step down from his role atop WWE to facilitate a sale, but Emanuel said he wouldn’t let McMahon retire, insisting that McMahon is an important asset to WWE.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” Emanuel said. “For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man
2 Waynesboro leaders seem to have forgotten they’d asked Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign
3 Justice for Scout: Virginia dog trainer sentenced in animal cruelty case
4 Virginians report prolonged delays in processing of new and renewed passports
5 Early thinking on 2023-2024 Virginia basketball: Back to the middle of the pack

Latest News

dana white
Sports

Vince McMahon, Dana White: Slimeballs about to be joined at the hip

Chris Graham
asparagus food
Virginia

Virginia farmer: Consumers likely to see higher prices for locally grown asparagus

Crystal Graham

One’s of spring’s most venerable vegetables, asparagus, has arrived in many parts of Virginia.

waynesboro pitch night grow
Local

Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne finalists ready for Pitch Night

Crystal Graham

After an intensive eight-week business planning program, eight budding entrepreneurs have been selected to compete for a total of $53,000 in start-up grants.

Old Rag
Local

Shenandoah National Park announces public meeting to discuss Old Rag pilot program 

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk Police seek information on 16-year-old teen runaway

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Sports

Weather brings change to schedule for Virginia-Miami weekend baseball series

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech slugger Jack Hurley, after hitting five homers, named ACC Player of the Week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy