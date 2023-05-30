Countries
early morning interstate 81 crash in montgomery county kills four
Virginia

Early-morning Interstate 81 crash in Montgomery County kills four people

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Four people in an SUV pulling a U-Haul on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County died in a 3:30 a.m. Tuesday crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver lost control traveling in the northbound lanes at the 120.2 mile marker, and the vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer.

A secondary crash occurred shortly afterward. There were no injuries in that crash.

Three occupants of the SUV died at the scene, a fourth was flown to Roanoke Memorial, where they later died.

The fatal accident came hours after a series of accidents at the 120 mile marker involving an estimated 20 vehicles shut down that section of interstate in the northbound travel lanes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

