Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news dynamite preview aew continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from brawlout
Sports

‘Dynamite’ preview: AEW continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from BrawlOut

Chris Graham
Published:
mjf aew full gear
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

The only reason to tune in to “Dynamite” this week is to hear from new AEW world champ MJF, which, it seems the moment for that was last week, after his title win at “Full Gear,” but, oh, well.

As good as his promos are, the promise of 10 minutes of MJF on the mic ahead of him being interrupted by his first title challenger isn’t enough to keep people tuned in for two hours.

The moment may have indeed passed for Tony Khan, who has nothing obvious in the works for the next several months.

Nothing, literally, is happening right now

Ricky Starks won the tournament to determine MJF’s first challenger, and will get his match with the champ on the Dec. 14 “Dynamite.”

As much potential as Starks seems to have, it’s not been built up in his time in AEW, despite the 57-14 career record that we see posted under his name on the company’s website.

No one thinks going into MJF-Starks that Starks has any kind of legitimate chance of walking out with the belt.

The tag champs, The Acclaimed, are also without their next dance partner, despite FTR being there as always, among many others in the stacked tag division being held down by consistently bad booking.

The women’s champ, Jamie Hayter, also wants for a challenger. It would seem that we’re headed, way down the road, for that to be Britt Baker, but Baker is currently caught up in a going-nowhere feud with Saraya, whose return to the ring has been a massive botch.

We can look forward to Wardlow chasing Samoa Joe for the TNT title, the chase being a chance to recapture the over Wardlow that Khan let slip away after the end to his feud with MJF in the spring.

Other than the Wardlow rebuild, though, what do we have?

Too much of The Elite

We get this week Match 3 of the absolutely unnecessary best-of-seven series for the trios titles pitting the champs, Death Triangle, against the returning EVPs.

The Elite – Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega – have returned from their two-month Brawl Out suspension with a vengeance, using their EVP status to book themselves into a prominent weekly spot for the foreseeable future.

OK, yes, Death Triangle has a 2-0 lead; we all know it’s going to Game 7, and The Elite will be going over in a dramatic finale.

Advice to the EVPs and the guy who writes the checks: don’t book Matches 3-6 in the main event if you want anybody to hang around until 10 p.m. ET.

Despite what the Bucks and Kenny are telling you, Tony, fact of the matter is, we don’t care.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

interstate 81

Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Chris Graham

Virginia’s First Lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls
Rebecca Barnabi

Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia’s Women + girls will broaden Youngkin’s sisterhood and awareness activities.

court plead guilty

Utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case
Chris Graham

A Utah man who tried to use Kik to get a stranger to abuse a 9-year-old girl got an undercover agent instead, and today he pleaded guilty to a pair of federal crimes from the resulting investigation.

, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In Tunisia | Tunisia Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In France | France Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda
seat belt

Buckling up could have saved eight people’s lives last weekend
Chris Graham
lamar jackson anti-gay tweet

Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Chris Graham