‘Dynamite’ preview: AEW continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from BrawlOut

The only reason to tune in to “Dynamite” this week is to hear from new AEW world champ MJF, which, it seems the moment for that was last week, after his title win at “Full Gear,” but, oh, well.

As good as his promos are, the promise of 10 minutes of MJF on the mic ahead of him being interrupted by his first title challenger isn’t enough to keep people tuned in for two hours.

The moment may have indeed passed for Tony Khan, who has nothing obvious in the works for the next several months.

Nothing, literally, is happening right now

Ricky Starks won the tournament to determine MJF’s first challenger, and will get his match with the champ on the Dec. 14 “Dynamite.”

As much potential as Starks seems to have, it’s not been built up in his time in AEW, despite the 57-14 career record that we see posted under his name on the company’s website.

No one thinks going into MJF-Starks that Starks has any kind of legitimate chance of walking out with the belt.

The tag champs, The Acclaimed, are also without their next dance partner, despite FTR being there as always, among many others in the stacked tag division being held down by consistently bad booking.

The women’s champ, Jamie Hayter, also wants for a challenger. It would seem that we’re headed, way down the road, for that to be Britt Baker, but Baker is currently caught up in a going-nowhere feud with Saraya, whose return to the ring has been a massive botch.

We can look forward to Wardlow chasing Samoa Joe for the TNT title, the chase being a chance to recapture the over Wardlow that Khan let slip away after the end to his feud with MJF in the spring.

Other than the Wardlow rebuild, though, what do we have?

Too much of The Elite

We get this week Match 3 of the absolutely unnecessary best-of-seven series for the trios titles pitting the champs, Death Triangle, against the returning EVPs.

The Elite – Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega – have returned from their two-month Brawl Out suspension with a vengeance, using their EVP status to book themselves into a prominent weekly spot for the foreseeable future.

OK, yes, Death Triangle has a 2-0 lead; we all know it’s going to Game 7, and The Elite will be going over in a dramatic finale.

Advice to the EVPs and the guy who writes the checks: don’t book Matches 3-6 in the main event if you want anybody to hang around until 10 p.m. ET.

Despite what the Bucks and Kenny are telling you, Tony, fact of the matter is, we don’t care.