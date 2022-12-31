Menu
Sports

Double-double from Jalen DeLoach keys VCU to 80-67 win over La Salle

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Jalen DeLoach to open A-10 play with an 80-67 win over La Salle on Saturday.

La Salle (6-8, 0-1 A-10, KenPom: 252) got within two on a Khali Brantley jumper with 9:22 left, but the Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10, KenPom: 108) outscored the Explorers 29-18 the rest of the way.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led all Rams in points (19), assists (6), and steals (4). Fifteen of his points came on a career-high five three-pointers.

Zeb Jackson had a banner day to ring out 2022 for the Black and Gold, scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, just two points removed from his career high of 16 set earlier this year against Pitt.

Brandon Johns Jr. was the final Ram in double figures, putting up 10 points on 4-of-8 from the field. Johns Jr. also contributed six rebounds, second-most on the team.

Josh Nickelberry led La Salle with 21 points, 13 of which came in the first half.

The Rams will hit the road on Wednesday when they match up against the Duquesne Dukes (11-4, 1-1 A-10, KenPom: 117). It will be the Black and Gold’s first road game since Dec. 3. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

