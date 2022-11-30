Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform four shows at The Funny Bone in Richmond Dec. 9-10.

Rawlings is regular on on E!’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” and MTV’s new show “Hatin.” His one-hour standup show titled “Ashy to Classy” aired on Comedy Central.

He appeared as Day-Day Price on HBO’s Emmy-Award winning series “The Wire” during a 3-episode arc during the show’s final season. He has appeared on the award-winning “Law & Order” series, Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent and has also appeared on NBC’s “Third Watch” and the Emmy award-winning HBO Special: “The Corner.”

Donnell has performed his stand-up routine throughout the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

For more information or tickets, click here.