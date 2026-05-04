What if Donald Trump wants his ballroom with an underground bunker because that underground bunker would allow him to “hunker down” and never have to leave the White House again?

This is a theory being put out there by Anthony Davis, a British journalist and podcaster with the Meidas Touch Network.

“He’s building an additional 100,000 square feet to hunker down this time with a military installation below this giant ballroom that will clearly never be used for balls,” Davis said on an installment of MTN’s “The Weekend Show” on Sunday.

Interesting theory – some smoke, no fire, not yet.

Davis sold his thinking by pointing to Trump’s words in his 2024 victory speech in which the once and then-future POTUS said he “shouldn’t have left” the White House the first time.

“There is a fear that he ain’t leaving, and that is something to be taken very seriously,” Davis said.