Home Donald Trump really wants that ballroom: Or maybe, what is planned underneath?
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump really wants that ballroom: Or maybe, what is planned underneath?

Chris Graham
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donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

What if Donald Trump wants his ballroom with an underground bunker because that underground bunker would allow him to “hunker down” and never have to leave the White House again?

This is a theory being put out there by Anthony Davis, a British journalist and podcaster with the Meidas Touch Network.

“He’s building an additional 100,000 square feet to hunker down this time with a military installation below this giant ballroom that will clearly never be used for balls,” Davis said on an installment of MTN’s “The Weekend Show” on Sunday.

Interesting theory – some smoke, no fire, not yet.

Davis sold his thinking by pointing to Trump’s words in his 2024 victory speech in which the once and then-future POTUS said he “shouldn’t have left” the White House the first time.

“There is a fear that he ain’t leaving, and that is something to be taken very seriously,” Davis said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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