Home Dominican nationals sentenced in juvenile American eel smuggling case
U.S. News

Dominican nationals sentenced in juvenile American eel smuggling case

Chris Graham
Published date:
police court law
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

Two Dominican nationals were sentenced for smuggling juvenile American eels from Puerto Rico.

On Nov. 14, U.S. District Court Judge Aida M. Delgado-Colon for the District of Puerto Rico sentenced Simon De la Cruz Paredes, 56, to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. And on Thursday, Judge Delgado-Colon sentenced Saul Enrique José De la Cruz, 39, to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Paredes and De la Cruz spent months harvesting juvenile American eels (Anguilla rostrata), also known as glass eels, in the rivers around Levittown, Puerto Rico. Once they caught the eels, the defendants kept them alive with an oxygenation system while a boat was built to travel back to the Dominican Republic.

On Feb. 21, both defendants left Puerto Rico bound for the Dominican Republic in a boat that contained 30 kilograms of glass eels, a handgun and 850 rounds of ammunition. Paredes and De La Cruz stated that they intended to sell the eels in the Dominican Republic, after which the fish would be shipped to Asia.

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted Paredes and De la Cruz about 40 miles off the coast of Puerto Rico. The men refused to stop their boat and USCG was obligated to neutralize the vessel’s engines, after which the defendants were arrested and indicted.

Paredes and De la Cruz both previously pleaded guilty to smuggling the eels in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 554 and trafficking in illegal wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act. De la Cruz also pleaded guilty to failing to heave to when ordered to stop by the Coast Guard.

According to court documents, the juvenile eels were worth at least $132,000 and would be worth more than $1 million once raised to adulthood.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

