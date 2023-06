A Petersburg man died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Dinwiddie County early Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Emmett Wendell Washington III, 29, of Petersburg, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the left side of the roadway and struck a tree around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Washington died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.