Developing: Police investigate shooting on I-85; 19-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries

The Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Exit 63 in Dinwiddie County.

According to the VSP, as a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling southbound on I-85, it was fired at by a passing vehicle.

Immediately following the shooting, the sedan crossed the southbound lanes of I-85 and crashed on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver, a 19-year-old female from South Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Media staging is at the Hardee’s on Boydton Plank Road.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (804) 609-5656 or emailing [email protected].