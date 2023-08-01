Countries
Developing: Police investigate shooting on I-85; 19-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Exit 63 in Dinwiddie County.

According to the VSP, as a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling southbound on I-85, it was fired at by a passing vehicle.

Immediately following the shooting, the sedan crossed the southbound lanes of I-85 and crashed on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver, a 19-year-old female from South Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Media staging is at the Hardee’s on Boydton Plank Road.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (804) 609-5656 or emailing [email protected].

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

