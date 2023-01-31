Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news details on the wrong way interstate crash in augusta county that killed three people
Local

Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

A Pennsylvania man driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County hit another vehicle head-on, and three people are dead as a result.

The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

It’s not been determined yet how long the 2000 Honda Accord being driven by Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., had been traveling in the wrong direction.

Trick’s Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions, according to VSP.

Trick died at the scene, as did the driver of the pickup truck, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge.

A passenger in the truck, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police crime scene
,

Arlington County high school student in critical condition from apparent drug overdose at school
Chris Graham
police
,

Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 81 in Virginia had been involved in another crash
Chris Graham

A man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Shawnee Drive in Winchester was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 81 roughly a half-mile away Monday night.

Wallops Island launch
, ,

Community college sophomores majoring in STEM can have NASA experience
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Space Grant Consortium announced Monday that 2023 STEM Takes Flight NASA Research Experiences are available for 20 sophomores with STEM-oriented projects.

,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett knows ‘Hoos have work to do on defensive end
Chris Graham
police emergency fire
,

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Chris Graham
virginia map
,

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week
Rebecca Barnabi
Charlottesville
,

Twenty people file applications for open Charlottesville City Council seat
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy