Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsdepartment of forestry to virginians no open air burning until after 4 p m
Virginia

Department of Forestry to Virginians: No open-air burning until after 4 p.m.

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trash in barrel for burning
(© Любовь Клепиковская – stock.adobe.com)

As warmer weather reaches the state, the Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding residents that open-air burning of any kind is restricted until after 4 p.m. The VDOF responded to more than 150 wildfires last month. The wildfires burned approximately 1,400 acres.

The 4 p.m. burning law remains in effect through April 30.

“April is one of Virginia’s busiest months in terms of wildfire activity each year,” said VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “As we enter April, days are increasingly warm and windy. When these conditions combine with lower humidity, fire danger increases dramatically. If you plan on doing any outdoor burning, take the proper precautions.”

Unsafe equipment is a common cause of wildfires, according to VDOF.

Tips for avoiding wildfires due to unsafe equipment:

  • Avoid driving through or parking on dry grass or brush, as hot exhaust pipes can set vegetation on fire. Sparks from lawnmowers and power equipment can also start wildfires.
  • Mow before 10 a.m.
  • Never mow when it’s windy or excessively dry
  • Remember that lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass.

The leading cause of wildfires in Virginia every spring is escaped debris burning.

Follow these tips when burning debris:

  • No open-air burning until after 4 p.m.
  • Check for local burn bans in your area
  • Avoid burning on dry, windy days
  • Keep your burn pile small
  • Have a rake or shovel and a charged water hose on hand
  • Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control
  • Stay with your fire until it’s completely out

In 2023, suppression efforts by VDOF and local firefighters have resulted in more than 170 homes and buildings saved with a value in the millions.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

family with flag
U.S./World

Department of Defense leads effort to ensure child and teen safety

Crystal Graham
jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

Virginia congresswoman joins House task force to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia announced today that she has formally joined the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

ncaa tournament
Sports

Somebody needs to tell LSU basketball star Angel Reese to stop actin’ the fool

Chris Graham

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has had her 15 minutes of fame. She’s done now.

old tire recycling
Local

Spring Clean-Up gives SAW residents opportunity to dispose of large waste items for free

Crystal Graham
irs taxes
U.S./World

Justice Department warns taxpayers to be alert for dishonest return preparers

Crystal Graham
John Fetterman Pennsylvania
U.S./World

Sen. John Fetterman on depression treatment: Care ‘changed my life’

Crystal Graham
Local

Sunspots Studios celebrates 23 years of bringing glassblowing to the Queen City

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy