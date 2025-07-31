Home Dangerous, disruptive flash flooding possible Thursday in Virginia; cooldown on the way
Virginia

Dangerous, disruptive flash flooding possible Thursday in Virginia; cooldown on the way

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:

rain flash flooding heavy rainfall in virginia Three to four inches of rain is possible in some regions of Virginia Thursday which may lead to dangerous and disruptive flash flooding, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said multiple thunderstorms are predicted with the biggest threat for flash flooding across northern and eastern Virginia in the afternoon or evening, likely north and east of U.S. Route 33. The highest risk is in areas that are close to Interstate 66 in the D.C. area.

“Those who are near creeks and rivers should have an evacuation plan in place,” Kines said.

While NOVA and D.C. may get the brunt of the dangerous weather, there will be thunderstorms across the rest of the state bringing one to two inches of rain. However, Kines said, the threat of flooding is lower in these areas.

A dramatic cooldown with lower humidity will bring relief to the region after a long stretch of scorching summer heat.

“The front will push south of the area Friday, and lower humidity and sunshine will return over the weekend,” Kines said. “There should be a noticeable difference in how it feels from Thursday to Saturday.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

acc football
ACC, Football

Preseason ACC Football poll: Clemson is the favorite, UVA Football 14th

Chris Graham
home house doormat housing
U.S. & World, Virginia

Bipartisan legislation addresses need for more housing ‘everywhere, for everyone’

Crystal Graham

While the president wants to lock homeless people in institutions, legislators on both sides of the aisle are focused on affordable housing.

resendiz missing norfolk naval
Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine request more detailed information from U.S. Navy on Norfolk Seaman’s death

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Navy Seaman Angelina P. Resendiz was found dead June 9 in Norfolk after she was reported missing on May 29.

tiki barber uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football alum Tiki Barber out at CBS, joining WFAN on New York Giants radio team

Chris Graham
donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Schumer lead efforts to force release of Epstein files

Chris Graham
Virginia Museum Natural History Waynesboro campus rendering
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Fate of $36M natural history museum hinges on state funding

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

Fredericksburg: Mary Washington Monument defaced with graffiti

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status