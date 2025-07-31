Three to four inches of rain is possible in some regions of Virginia Thursday which may lead to dangerous and disruptive flash flooding, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said multiple thunderstorms are predicted with the biggest threat for flash flooding across northern and eastern Virginia in the afternoon or evening, likely north and east of U.S. Route 33. The highest risk is in areas that are close to Interstate 66 in the D.C. area.

“Those who are near creeks and rivers should have an evacuation plan in place,” Kines said.

While NOVA and D.C. may get the brunt of the dangerous weather, there will be thunderstorms across the rest of the state bringing one to two inches of rain. However, Kines said, the threat of flooding is lower in these areas.

A dramatic cooldown with lower humidity will bring relief to the region after a long stretch of scorching summer heat.

“The front will push south of the area Friday, and lower humidity and sunshine will return over the weekend,” Kines said. “There should be a noticeable difference in how it feels from Thursday to Saturday.”

