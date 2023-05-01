Critics: The new Britt Baker T-shirt could come across as promoting domestic violence

The new T-shirt featuring AEW star Britt Baker with a black eye has created a bit of a firestorm on the interwebs.

The image on the T-shirt is taken from a storyline injury to Baker after a post-match beatdown by rivals Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Detractors have taken to social media to point out that the T-shirt appears to promote domestic violence, eliciting a response on Twitter from Baker.

“Supports domestic violence how?” Baker tweeted. “I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me, and I outsmarted them. Does that mean all the (top-selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?”

Baker’s is a point well-taken, though, flip side, as my wrestling fan friend, Scott Gregory, pointed out to me, imagine wearing that T-shirt out in public and then having to explain it to a non-wrestling fan.

Yeah, you’d be having to explain away how it really isn’t about domestic violence.

Not that you’d want to have to explain, either, a “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” T-shirt to a non-wrestling fan.