newscrime in virginia report violent crime hate crimes up sharply in virginia in 2022
Virginia

Crime in Virginia report: Violent crime, hate crimes up sharply in Virginia in 2022

Chris Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

Violent crime in Virginia is up sharply, and it’s about guns, this according to the Crime in Virginia report released by Virginia State Police this week.

The violent crime rate was up 4.9 percent in 2022, with murders up 10.5 percent, manslaughters up 10 percent, and motor-vehicle thefts up 21.9 percent.

According to the data, firearms were used in 81.6 percent of homicides and 44.6 percent of robberies in 2022, and firearms were used in more than 37.5 percent of aggravated assault cases.

The biggest individual-category jump came in hate crimes, which were up 48 percent over 2021 numbers.

Most hate crimes (64.6 percent) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (21.5 percent, 9.2 percent, respectively).

Of all reported bias motivated crimes, 75.1 percent were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

