Corolla Wild Horse Fund requests donations to offset vet bills, burial costs, other expenses

Caring for wild horses can takes its toll physically, emotionally and financially on any individual or organization.

But the Corolla Wild Horse Fund has been financially strained in the last month with the deaths of two members of the herd, Junior and Moxie, to colic. The vets bills have piled up and the Fund also spent nearly $3,000 on burial costs. The herd also lost a foal a few weeks ago, Elsa, who was only a few days old.

An eight-hour round trip to Raleigh, N.C. required fuel, Moxie’s necropsy and cremation costs and other expenses.

Open houses on the Fund’s farm are a main fundraising source, but two had to be cancelled while the Fund handled Junior’s illness and then the sudden illness and death of Moxie.

“There’s also the normal costs of running the farm and caring for the horses there. We’ve had some medical issues with other horses that aren’t life-threatening, but costly nonetheless. Such is life when operating a sanctuary that houses older horses, many with chronic health problems. But it does add up. And on top of all that, we are in a drought and having to feed more hay than we normally do during the summer,” the Fund posted today on Facebook.

The Fund is grateful for kind messages and words of support with the losses of Junior and Moxie, but is now asking for donations “in memory of the horses we’ve lost to help make sure we can continue to provide for those still in our care. Every single dollar truly makes a difference – if each of our followers and members gave just $1 it would make an incredible impact.”

One hundred percent of donations go directly to the Fund and its mission to care for the wild horses of Corolla. As of Friday afternoon, nearly $5,500 had been raised.

Donations can be made online or by mailing checks to Corolla Wild Horse Fund, PO Box 361, Corolla NC 27927.

