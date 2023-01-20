Countries
Consulting firm to expand impact of Blue Ridge Music Center with $50K grant

Rebecca Barnabi
blue ridge music center webcamFourth Economy will guide a comprehensive effort to improve and expand the regional impacts of the Blue Ridge Music Center.

Selected by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and funded by a $50,000 grant from the National Park Foundation, Fourth Economy is a leading economic development consulting firm in Pittsburgh.

The Blue Ridge Music Center, in Galax at milepost 213 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, is operated by the National Park Service. The center celebrates the music and musicians of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“We are very thankful for the growth of the Blue Ridge Music Center over the last 10 years,” Center Program Director Richard Emmett said. “Now we need to build on those results to further benefit our visitors, local communities, and shared culture of mountain music.”

Fourth Economy Senior Consultant Eve Critton said to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and its partners on the project is an honor.

“Music is a common denominator, and programming that centers around music and culture has an uncanny ability to bring people together. Building on the music center’s beloved events to expand programming opportunities, while creating greater financial stability and moving the needle forward on regional tourism, will provide residents and tourists throughout the Parkway corridor an opportunity to benefit from the center’s offerings,” Critton said.

The music center is open May through October.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

