Commonwealth Clash: Smithfield donates 60K+ pounds of protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Smithfield marked the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football game between UVA and Virginia Tech with a substantial food donation to support Virginia communities.

As the presenting sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, and as a part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, two trucks were packed and dispatched from the company’s headquarters with food donations of more than 60,000 pounds of protein – one heading to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank near Charlottesville and the other to Feeding Southwest Virginia near Blacksburg. The donations will benefit the communities in both areas, helping provide resources to those in need ahead of the Clash game.

“The Commonwealth Clash is about more than just sports,” Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods, said. “It’s an opportunity for us to come together as a community and lend support to those who need it most. We’re proud to contribute to local food banks and make an impact in these communities.”

The event, held at Smithfield’s facility, brought together representatives of UVA and VT and the food banks, fostering both community spirit and a shared purpose of service. By encouraging fans of both schools to rally behind the cause, Smithfield highlighted the deeper meaning of the Commonwealth Clash – a rivalry that dates back more than 125 years.

The football game will take be held at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg on November 30, 2024. Smithfield encourages fans of both teams to consider donating to their local food banks to further the collective effort.

“To once again be a part of the community-supported initiative surrounding the Commonwealth Clash, the ones who ultimately win are the residents of southwest Virginia,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO for Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We are thankful for the support leading up to the holidays to provide much-needed center-of-the-plate protein.”

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Micheal McKee said the food bank is grateful for Smithfield’s continued support to alleviate hunger

“Smithfield truly understands the impact that this generous donation will provide to the residents of our community.”

Brad Wurthman, executive associate athletic director/external affairs and advancement for Virginia Tech, said that Virginia Tech Athletics is honored to team up with Smithfield and support their hunger initiative.

“As a longtime partner of the Hokies and the presenting sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, Smithfield demonstrates their deep commitment to making a difference in our communities. Their generous food donation ahead of the Clash is a meaningful way to support Virginia families and underscores the power of collaboration in addressing food insecurity. We’re proud to join Smithfield in their efforts to help our neighbors in need and to bring positive change to communities across the Commonwealth,” Wurthman said.

Virginia Tech Deputy Athletics Director Tyler Jones said the department appreciates the continued partnership “and commitment from Smithfield to our surrounding communities as well as our athletics department. Their support is vital to helping those in need, and we look forward to seeing the growing impact Smithfield makes each year.”

