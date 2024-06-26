Comedian Ronny Chieng to bring stand-up show to The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville presents Ronny Chieng for a brand-new hour of stand-up comedy on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

“The Love To Hate It Tour” tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. The stand-up show is presented by Live Nation.

Chieng is one of the most popular touring comedians and voices in comedy today.

He is a correspondent and guest host on “The Daily Show.”

Chieng has two Netflix stand-up comedy specials and has starred in “Crazy Rich Asians”; Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; “M3GAN”; “American Born Chinese”; “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D”.; “Vacation Friends 2”; and “Joy Ride.”

He will also star in the upcoming Hulu series “Interior Chinatown.”

Tickets range from $49.50 to $59.50 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by phone at (434) 979-1333.