Home UVA Football: ‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ set to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 19
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: ‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ set to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 19

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
tony elliott
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott. Photo: UVA Athletics

The radio show featuring UVA Football coach Tony Elliott will debut its fourth season on Tuesday, Aug. 19, with a taping at Dairy Market at 1 p.m.

Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will air at 7 p.m. that night.

Future episodes will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. and emanate from the Dairy Market location.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show.

Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

The show’s exact location within Dairy Market and student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on Twitter the day before each show is held.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Archived episodes are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on Twitter.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

jake hager aew
Wrestling

Jake Hager had to announce his retirement; otherwise, who would have known?

Chris Graham
tv
U.S. & World

News flash: All that trash-talking that you see on late-night TV, it’s just a work

Chris Graham

Greg Gutfeld, behind the scenes, buddying up to Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, on a friend’s podcast, defending Joe Rogan, it’s all pretty much pro wrestling, isn’t it?

James Talarico
Politics, U.S. & World

Should James Talarico run for president? Joe Rogan thinks so. Maybe he’s right.

Michael Schoeffel

James Talarico is a 36-year-old Democrat, pastor, and former middle school teacher who represents the 50th District, which includes part of Austin, in the Texas House of Representatives.

health insurance
Health, Politics, Virginia

Big Ugly Bill could push Virginia health-insurance costs up 20 percent in 2026

Chris Graham
uva the rotunda
Education, Local, Politics, Virginia

UVA Student Council passes resolution of ‘no confidence’ in University leadership

Chris Graham
fentanyl
Public Safety, Virginia

Chesapeake man to spend 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl to dead teen

Crystal Graham
Abigail Spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Abigail Spanberger rolls out ‘Strengthening Virginia Schools Plan’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status