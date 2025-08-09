The radio show featuring UVA Football coach Tony Elliott will debut its fourth season on Tuesday, Aug. 19, with a taping at Dairy Market at 1 p.m.

“Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will air at 7 p.m. that night.

Future episodes will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. and emanate from the Dairy Market location.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show.

Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

The show’s exact location within Dairy Market and student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on Twitter the day before each show is held.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Archived episodes are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on Twitter.