Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscm punk is officially back in aew why tony khan gave away the big secret now
Sports

CM Punk is officially back in AEW: Why Tony Khan gave away the big secret now

Chris Graham
Published date:
cm punk
Photo: AEW

Last night’s AEW “Dynamite” was a fine show – OK, it was barely an average “Rampage” – but the broadcast featured the most impactful 10 or so seconds of TV for the company this year.

That came when AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed via pretape that megastar CM Punk will make his return at the debut of “Collision” on Saturday, June 17.

The return of Punk had long been rumored, then debunked, back and forth and back again over the past several weeks, the reports on Punk’s status for the “Collision” premiere and thereafter changing seemingly by the minute.

Punk has been out since suffering a torn triceps in his AEW world title win over Jon Moxley at the September 2022 “All Out” pay-per-view, after which he went on an apparently unscripted tirade blasting “Hangman” Adam Page, Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson, ahead of a locker-room melee that led to suspensions for those involved and months of speculation afterward about Punk’s AEW future.

It still remains to be seen how Punk will be used going forward.

It had appeared that he was headed for a program with MJF, who went on to win the AEW world title from Moxley at the “Full Gear” pay-per-view in November, so a Punk-MJF match for the “All In” show in Wembley Stadium in front of what will be by far the largest crowd in AEW history could be in the offing.

A feud with Page, Omega and the Jacksons would also make sense, and untold millions, if Khan were to be able to convince the apparently real-life enemies to work together for the common good.

That Khan felt compelled to give away the secret about Punk’s return ahead of the June 17 “Collision” debut says something about how big this summer is for AEW.

Insert the names of your favorite wrestling podcasts and dirtsheets here have been using the Punk-AEW story to paint Khan as being out of his element as a promoter and executive, and the uncertainty over Punk’s status has been hurting business, if not in the UK, definitely in North America, with a sea of empty seats at last weekend’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, and slow sales for upcoming live “Dynamite” and “Collision” broadcasts and weekend house show events.

The confirmation from Khan that Punk is officially back in the fold is a signal to fans that Khan wants the focus on AEW to be on the product, not what is or isn’t going on behind the scenes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Gwinnett in Thursday matinee, 5-2, make it three of four this week

Chris Graham
U.S./World

COVID-19 invited itself to CDC epidemiology conference in Atlanta

Rebecca Barnabi

An uninvited guest made an appearance in late April at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference.

Virginia Tech Sports Broadcasting students
Sports

They used to ‘pretend’: Now a pair of Virginia Tech students are excelling as broadcasters

Crystal Graham

Two friends dreamed of becoming sports broadcasters growing up in New York. They teamed up to attend Virginia Tech together, to go after a career in journalism.

hiking in woods
Virginia

Our Virginia Outdoors coalition to work to promote natural beauty in state

Crystal Graham
climate change planet earth protest rally
Local

JMU expert: Mental Health Awareness Month ends, climate anxiety discussion not over

Crystal Graham
soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

Drought watch advisory lifted for majority of Virginia, planting delays minimal

Crystal Graham
boston celtics
Sports

Joe Mazzulla will return as Boston Celtics coach: Curious move for team with no ‘identity’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy