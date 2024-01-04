City of Charlottesville’s message to residents: Stay off the roads during the storm

The Charlottesville Public Works Department is making preparations now for the forecasted winter storm bringing impacts to the area beginning Saturday morning.

Current forecasts indicate precipitation will begin as snow before changing to sleet and freezing rain before rain.

Total accumulation is predicted to remain within the 1 to 3” range but icy conditions could make for hazardous travel conditions, according to the City of Charlottesville.

The Public Works department will continue to monitor the forecast for changes and will have staff and equipment on stand-by to begin treatment as necessary.

Public Works ask that residents stay off the roads during the storm if possible. Crews are better able to service and treat streets with less traffic.

For more information on city services during winter weather, visit https://www.charlottesville.gov/719/Snow-Winter-Weather-Information ;