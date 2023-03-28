Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newschesterfield county police seek information on missing chester woman
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police seek information on missing Chester woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Candice H. NelsonThe Chesterfield County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old female.

Candice H. Nelson was last seen by family at her home in the 3300 block of Stone Manor Circle in Chester at about noon on March 17. She was reported missing on March 24.

It is believed she left home with her dog, which is described as a white, shorthaired Husky mix.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
2 Crozet’s water supply to get filter to enhance drinking water through grant
3 UVA Cancer Center awards grant funding to five Virginia-based cancer-related efforts
4 Final Four-bound: Top seed Virginia Tech makes history with win over Ohio State
5 Kenny Brooks, racking up wins at JMU, was waiting for a call: It came from Virginia Tech

Latest News

Culture

Norfolk: Appalachian Trail Club president awarded volunteer of the year for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Where the blooms are: Two Virginia cities in list of top fresh flowers in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

We don’t mean to get fresh with you but Norfolk is the 18th best city for local flowers in the United States.

Audra McDonald
Culture

Paramount Theater welcomes Audra McDonald to stage May 17

Crystal Graham

The Paramount Theater announces Audra McDonald will perform live on stage on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

EMU harrisonburg
Culture

EMU one of first U.S. universities to present ‘Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812’

Crystal Graham
bridgewater college
Local

Bridgewater College expands academic offerings with financial planning minor

Crystal Graham
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College wins Eduardo J. Padrón Award for Institutional Transformation

Crystal Graham
politics protest
Perspectives

Striking education workers help teach Los Angeles about inequality

Andrew Moss

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy