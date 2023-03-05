Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news chesterfield county police lead search for missing teen
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing teen

Chris Graham
Published:

Mildred Posada MontalvoThe Chesterfield County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Mildred Posada Montalvo was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield County around 7 p.m. on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, light-colored cargo pants, and red Nike shoes. She also wears two gold necklaces.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Another banner for the rafters: Tony Bennett wanted his guys to celebrate ACC title

Chris Graham
virginia tech acc
Sports

Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech brings home program’s first ACC Tournament championship

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech defeated Louisville, 75-67, in the ACC Tournament title game on Sunday to win the program’s first ACC title.

police investigation
Local

Teen charged with second-degree murder in shooting at Charlottesville supermarket

Chris Graham

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting at a Charlottesville supermarket on Saturday.

Thomas Jefferson UVA
Local

Bert Ellis offers ‘apology’ for insults of UVA board, administrators revealed in texts

Chris Graham
volunteer group
U.S./World

Adult summer service opportunities to address environment, disaster response, more

Crystal Graham
department of defense
Perspectives

It is long past time to really pare down the Department of Defense budget

Tom H. Hastings
climate change
Perspectives

Climate News Roundup: Sixth warmest January on record in Lower 48

Earl Zimmerman

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy