Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis
U.S. & World News

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis

Chris Graham
Published date:
chesapeake bay
(© David Dorner – stock.adobe.com)

Chesapeake Bay Program partners said Wednesday that the Bay’s “dead zone” in 2024 was near the long-time average taken from 1985 to 2023.

Dead zones are areas of low oxygen that form when high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus enter the water through polluted runoff and feed naturally occurring algae. This drives the growth of algal blooms, which eventually die, sink and decompose, removing oxygen from the surrounding waters faster than it can be replenished.

This creates low-oxygen — or hypoxic — conditions at the bottom of the Bay that limit habitat for crabs, oysters, fish and other wildlife.

Dead zone conditions began forming from late April to early May, reaching a peak sometime in June to July and ending in October.

The announcement aligns with the Chesapeake Bay dead zone forecast made earlier this year, in which researchers called for a near-average dead zone.

“The past few years of near or below average Bay-wide hypoxia levels are a good sign that Chesapeake Bay nutrient management actions are working, but these must be continued if we are to outpace water quality degradation due to climate change,” said Dr. Marjy Friedrichs, research professor at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

In the Chesapeake Bay, hypoxia levels are estimated from late spring to early fall by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, each using a different combination of monitoring and modeling tools to make their estimates.

This year, the VIMS model estimated that the total volume of hypoxia was somewhat above the long-term average taken between 1985 to 2023, with higher peaks in mid-June and mid-July, but a lower volume of hypoxia in the water occurring in August.

According to DNR’s estimates, which are based on semi-monthly monitoring cruises measuring dissolved oxygen, hypoxia levels were higher than the long-term average during the early June cruise but were below average for the rest of the summer.

Typically, the volume of hypoxic water in the Bay is greatest in late July and early August, but DNR and VIMS both noted that this year some of the highest levels of hypoxia occurred unusually early, in early June.

As the remnants of Hurricane Debby passed over the region in early August, hypoxia dramatically decreased, in part due to strong winds mixing oxygen from the surface of the Bay into its deeper waters. Hypoxic conditions then remained relatively low in September and into early October when hypoxic conditions ceased.

“In this milestone 40th year of Chesapeake Bay Program water quality monitoring, the program and partnership continue to show its importance in improving the health of the Bay by guiding and tracking progress towards restoration with products such as the annual dissolved oxygen monitoring, forecasting and modeling,” said Mark Trice, program chief of water quality informatics with DNR’s Resource Assessment Service.

The United States Geological Survey provides data on the levels of streamflow and nitrogen and phosphorus entering the Chesapeake Bay. According to a preliminary assessment from the USGS, nitrogen pollution entering the Bay from around the watershed were near the historical average from January to May, which likely contributed to the dead zone also being near average this summer.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

congress money
U.S. Politics

House Democrats introduce legislation to block promised Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
police court law
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham

A Tennessee man awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to murder FBI agents.

acc football
Football

ACC Football: The path to Charlotte runs through … Charlottesville?

Scott German

The path to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 will weave its way through Charlottesville on Saturday. 

arrest ransom
Virginia News

Six-year sentence imposed in $4M Virginia Department of Health embezzlement scheme

Crystal Graham
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Rebecca Barnabi
police court law
Virginia Politics

Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local News

Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status